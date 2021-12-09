in TV News

First Look: Miley Cyrus Appears With Pete Davidson, Then Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson appear on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1568 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Miley Cyrus, host Jimmy Fallon, and actor Pete Davidson during “True Confessions” on Thursday, December 9, 2021 -- (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)

Prior to joining forces to host this year’s NBC New Year’s Eve special, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson make a joint appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Cyrus and Davidson join Fallon for a couch interview as well as a game of “True Confessions” on Thursday’s episode.

Later, Cyrus takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.

Thursday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of first-look photos:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1568 — Pictured: Musical guest Miley Cyrus performs with The Roots on Thursday, December 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1568 — Pictured: Musical guest Miley Cyrus performs with The Roots on Thursday, December 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1568 — Pictured: Musical guest Miley Cyrus performs with The Roots on Thursday, December 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1568 — Pictured: Musical guest Miley Cyrus performs with The Roots on Thursday, December 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1568 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Pete Davidson and singer Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1568 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Pete Davidson and singer Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1568 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Pete Davidson and singer Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1568 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Miley Cyrus, host Jimmy Fallon, and actor Pete Davidson during “True Confessions” on Thursday, December 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1568 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Miley Cyrus, host Jimmy Fallon, and actor Pete Davidson during “True Confessions” on Thursday, December 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1568 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 9, 2021 — (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)

jimmy fallonMiley Cyrusnbcpete davidsonthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Grammy Betting Odds: Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Remains Album Of The Year Favorite, But Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale” Is Soaring