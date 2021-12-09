First Look: Miley Cyrus Appears With Pete Davidson, Then Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Prior to joining forces to host this year’s NBC New Year’s Eve special, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson make a joint appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Cyrus and Davidson join Fallon for a couch interview as well as a game of “True Confessions” on Thursday’s episode.

Later, Cyrus takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.

Thursday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of first-look photos: