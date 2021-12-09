First Look: Miley Cyrus Appears With Pete Davidson, Then Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1568 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Miley Cyrus, host Jimmy Fallon, and actor Pete Davidson during “True Confessions” on Thursday, December 9, 2021 -- (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)
Prior to joining forces to host this year’s NBC New Year’s Eve special, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson make a joint appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Cyrus and Davidson join Fallon for a couch interview as well as a game of “True Confessions” on Thursday’s episode.
Later, Cyrus takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
Thursday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of first-look photos:
