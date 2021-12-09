Priyanka Chopra Jonas Scheduled For December 16 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Ahead of the film’s December 22 launch, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Priyanka Chopra Jonas will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC confirms the actress as the lead interview guest for the December 16 broadcast. The episode will also feature a chat with Kyle Mooney; Joe Russo will meanwhile be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

A full look at upcoming “Late Night” listings follows:

Thursday, December 9: Guests Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Anna Konkle & Maya Erskine (Pen15). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1233.

Friday, December 10: Guests Lin-Manuel Miranda (tick, tick… BOOM!), Rachel Dratch (A Clüsterfünke Christmas) and musical guest Mastodon (Song: “Teardrinker,” Album: Hushed and Grim). Jon Epcar sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/23/21)

Monday, December 13: Guests Patti LuPone (Company), James Acaster (James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999) and musical guest Joy Crookes (Performance: “When You Were Mine,” Album: Skin). Joe Russo sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1234.

Tuesday, December 14: Guests Will Forte (MacGruber) and David Baddiel (“Jews Don’t Count”). Joe Russo sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1235.

Wednesday, December 15: Guests Matthew McConaughey (Sing 2), Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and musical guest Turnstile (Album: GLOW ON). Joe Russo sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1236.

Thursday, December 16: Guests Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Matrix 4) and Kyle Mooney (Saturday Morning All Star Hits!). Joe Russo sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1237.