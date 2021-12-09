in TV News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Scheduled For December 16 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The actress will support “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Priyanka Chopra | Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Ahead of the film’s December 22 launch, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Priyanka Chopra Jonas will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC confirms the actress as the lead interview guest for the December 16 broadcast. The episode will also feature a chat with Kyle Mooney; Joe Russo will meanwhile be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

A full look at upcoming “Late Night” listings follows:

Thursday, December 9: Guests Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Anna Konkle & Maya Erskine (Pen15). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1233.

Friday, December 10: Guests Lin-Manuel Miranda (tick, tick… BOOM!), Rachel Dratch (A Clüsterfünke Christmas) and musical guest Mastodon (Song: “Teardrinker,” Album: Hushed and Grim). Jon Epcar sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/23/21)

Monday, December 13: Guests Patti LuPone (Company), James Acaster (James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999) and musical guest Joy Crookes (Performance: “When You Were Mine,” Album: Skin). Joe Russo sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1234.

Tuesday, December 14: Guests Will Forte (MacGruber) and David Baddiel (“Jews Don’t Count”). Joe Russo sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1235.

Wednesday, December 15: Guests Matthew McConaughey (Sing 2), Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and musical guest Turnstile (Album: GLOW ON). Joe Russo sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1236.

Thursday, December 16: Guests Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Matrix 4) and Kyle Mooney (Saturday Morning All Star Hits!). Joe Russo sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1237.

late nightnbcpriyanka choprapriyanka chopra jonasseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Tori Kelly, Keke Palmer, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Walker Hayes Confirmed For “The Voice” Finale Performances

Grammy Betting Odds: Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Remains Album Of The Year Favorite, But Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale” Is Soaring