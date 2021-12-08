Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Tori Kelly, Keke Palmer, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Walker Hayes Confirmed For “The Voice” Finale Performances

“The Voice” will wave goodbye to its current season with a two-hour finale on Tuesday, December 14. As is customary for the show, the broadcast will feature numerous guest performances.

According to NBC, the bill will include performances by Carrie Underwood & John Legend (“Hallelujah”), Coldplay (“My Universe”), Ed Sheeran (“Shivers”), Alicia Keys (“Old Memories”), Walker Hayes (“Fancy Like”), and Keke Palmer & Tori Kelly with this year’s Top 13 (“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”).

The two-hour broadcast will also feature coach-contestant collaborations.

The performances will ultimately precede the revelation of this year’s winner.

NBC will broadcast the event from 9-11PM ET on December 14.