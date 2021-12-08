in TV News

Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Tori Kelly, Keke Palmer, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Walker Hayes Confirmed For “The Voice” Finale Performances

The current season of “The Voice” will end on December 14.

THE VOICE -- "Live Top 8 Performances" Episode 2118A -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

“The Voice” will wave goodbye to its current season with a two-hour finale on Tuesday, December 14. As is customary for the show, the broadcast will feature numerous guest performances.

According to NBC, the bill will include performances by Carrie Underwood & John Legend (“Hallelujah”), Coldplay (“My Universe”), Ed Sheeran (“Shivers”), Alicia Keys (“Old Memories”), Walker Hayes (“Fancy Like”), and Keke Palmer & Tori Kelly with this year’s Top 13 (“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”).

The two-hour broadcast will also feature coach-contestant collaborations.

The performances will ultimately precede the revelation of this year’s winner.

NBC will broadcast the event from 9-11PM ET on December 14.

Alicia KeysCarrie Underwoodcoldplayed sheeranjohn legendkeke palmernbcthe voicetori kellywalker hayes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Outer Banks” Star Madison Bailey Walks Red Carpet, Looks Incredible At People’s Choice Awards