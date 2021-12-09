in Music News

Grammy Betting Odds: Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Remains Album Of The Year Favorite, But Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale” Is Soaring

“Love For Sale” is now seen as the second-most likely to win.

Olivia Rodrigo in brutal | Video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Two weeks have passed since Grammy Awards betting odds first emerged, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” remains the favorite to win the coveted prize.

There has, however, been a noteworthy shake-up in the race. Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale,” which originally was considered one of the two longest shots to win, now has the second-strongest odds.

SportsBetting.AG currently lists “SOUR” as the frontrunner with odds of +150. “Love For Sale,” which was originally listed as a massive +3300 underdog, now clocks in at +275.

Buzz over the album has been growing in recent weeks, in part due to the duo’s CBS special and upcoming “MTV Unplugged” broadcast. It is also likely that bettors aggressively jumped at the chance to get +3300 (bet $100 to win $3300) odds on an album from two industry icons, thereby prompting oddsmakers to revise the lines.

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” originally #2 for odds, now ranks at #3 with +300 odds. Taylor Swift’s “evermore” is #4 at +500, and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” is #5 at +900.

Doja Cat’s “Planet Her’ (#6, +1200), H.E.R.’s “Back Of My Mind” (#7t, +2500), Justin Bieber’s “Justice” (#7t, +2500), Kanye West’s “Donda” (#7t, +2500), and Jon Batiste’s “WE ARE” (#10, +3300) round out this year’s list of contenders.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

