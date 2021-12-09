Grammy Betting Odds: Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Remains Album Of The Year Favorite, But Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale” Is Soaring

Two weeks have passed since Grammy Awards betting odds first emerged, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” remains the favorite to win the coveted prize.

There has, however, been a noteworthy shake-up in the race. Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale,” which originally was considered one of the two longest shots to win, now has the second-strongest odds.

SportsBetting.AG currently lists “SOUR” as the frontrunner with odds of +150. “Love For Sale,” which was originally listed as a massive +3300 underdog, now clocks in at +275.

Buzz over the album has been growing in recent weeks, in part due to the duo’s CBS special and upcoming “MTV Unplugged” broadcast. It is also likely that bettors aggressively jumped at the chance to get +3300 (bet $100 to win $3300) odds on an album from two industry icons, thereby prompting oddsmakers to revise the lines.

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” originally #2 for odds, now ranks at #3 with +300 odds. Taylor Swift’s “evermore” is #4 at +500, and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” is #5 at +900.

Doja Cat’s “Planet Her’ (#6, +1200), H.E.R.’s “Back Of My Mind” (#7t, +2500), Justin Bieber’s “Justice” (#7t, +2500), Kanye West’s “Donda” (#7t, +2500), and Jon Batiste’s “WE ARE” (#10, +3300) round out this year’s list of contenders.