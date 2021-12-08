in TV News

“Outer Banks” Star Madison Bailey Walks Red Carpet, Looks Incredible At People’s Choice Awards

Madison Bailey looked amazing at Tuesday’s show.

2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Madison Bailey arrives to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)

Like her “Outer Banks” co-stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey is surely enthusiastic about news that the Netflix drama is returning for a third season.

Like her “Outer Banks” co-stars, she was in attendance at Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards.

Bailey, who plays Kie on the buzzy adventure drama, looked positively stunning on the show’s official green carpet. The look easily ranked as one of the night’s best.

The ceremony, which recently concluded, took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. E! and NBC handled broadcasting for the annual event, at which “Outer Banks” was a multi-time nominee.

Red carpet shots follow:

2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Madison Bailey arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Madison Bailey arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)

