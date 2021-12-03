Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon Booked To Appear On December 10 “Good Morning America”

A week before its official release, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon will appear together on a morning talk show.

ABC confirms the three cast members for the December 10 edition of “Good Morning America.” That day’s episode will also feature an appearance by Michael Symon.

One of the year’s most anticipated films, “No Way Home” officially launches on December 17. Complete “GMA” listings follow:

Monday, Dec. 6— Actor Ralph Fiennes (“The King’s Man”); singers Drew Lachey and Chris Kirkpatrick (“A Very Boy Band Holiday”); actors George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and more (“The Tender Bar”); authors Anne Helen Petersen and Charlie Warzel (“Out of Office”)

Tuesday, Dec. 7— Actor Riz Ahmed (“Encounter”); former NFL player Peyton Manning

Wednesday, Dec. 8—Actors Zachary Levi and Kurt Warner (“American Underdog”); chef and author David Rose (“EGGin’”); a performance by Shaggy (“Christmas in the Islands”)

Thursday, Dec. 9—Actor Michael B. Jordan (“A Journal for Jordan”); a performance by Norah Jones (“I Dream of Christmas”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Dec. 10—Actors Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon (“Spiderman: No Way Home”); chef and author Michael Symon (“Fix it with Food”)

Saturday, Dec. 11— Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; Binge This! with sportscaster Kay Adams; sweets for Santa with Vaughn Vreeland