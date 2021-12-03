Dua Lipa Scheduled For Interview On December 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Dua Lipa, whose “Levitating” was just crowned the #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit of 2021, will soon make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, the hitmaking music sensation will appear for an interview on the December 10 episode.
Lipa will be the episode’s lead interview guest; Jodie Turner-Smith will also chat with Fallon, while Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan will close the show with a musical performance.
— Other upcoming “Fallon” guests include Tyler Perry (December 3), Michael Buble (December 3), Ckay (December 3), Jonah Hill (December 6), Tig Notaro (December 6), Dan + Shay (December 6), Chloe Grace Moretz (December 7), Nick Thune (December 7), WizKid (December 7), Nicole Kidman (December 8), Ursula Corbero (December 8), Raanan Hershberg (December 8), Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson (December 9), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (December 9).
