First Look: Blake Shelton Appears On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1563 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Blake Shelton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 2, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
Country superstar Blake Shelton appears as the lead guest on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
A remote guest, Shelton participates in a video chat with host Jimmy Fallon. The country artist and “Voice” coach also plays a game of “Off Songs, Song Off” on the broadcast.
Later, he delivers a musical performance.
In addition to the Shelton appearance, Thursday’s “Fallon” features a chat with the host’s fellow “Saturday Night Live” alumni Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First look photos follow:
