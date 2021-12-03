in TV News

First Look: Blake Shelton Appears On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The country superstar makes his latest “Fallon” appearance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1563 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Blake Shelton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 2, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Country superstar Blake Shelton appears as the lead guest on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

A remote guest, Shelton participates in a video chat with host Jimmy Fallon. The country artist and “Voice” coach also plays a game of “Off Songs, Song Off” on the broadcast.

Later, he delivers a musical performance.

In addition to the Shelton appearance, Thursday’s “Fallon” features a chat with the host’s fellow “Saturday Night Live” alumni Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1563 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Blake Shelton and host Jimmy Fallon play “Off Songs Song Off” on Thursday, December 2, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1563 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Blake Shelton and host Jimmy Fallon play “Off Songs Song Off” on Thursday, December 2, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1563 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Blake Shelton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 2, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1563 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Blake Shelton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 2, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1563 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana Gasteyer and actress Rachel Dratch during an interview on Thursday, December 2, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

blake sheltonjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

