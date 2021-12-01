Machine Gun Kelly Appears, Plays Auto-Tune Up On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1562 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) play "Auto-Tune Up" on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an in-person visit from Machine Gun Kelly.
The entertainer joins host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on Wednesday’s broadcast. He and the “Tonight Show” host also play a game of Auto-Tune Up.
Machine Gun Kelly is part of a guest list that also includes Seth Rogen and Macklemore. Rogen appears for a remote interview, while Macklemore delivers a performance with Windser.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of first-look photos:
Comments
Loading…