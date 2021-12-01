in TV News

Machine Gun Kelly Appears, Plays Auto-Tune Up On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

MGK makes an in-studio appearance on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1562 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) play "Auto-Tune Up" on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an in-person visit from Machine Gun Kelly.

The entertainer joins host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on Wednesday’s broadcast. He and the “Tonight Show” host also play a game of Auto-Tune Up.

Machine Gun Kelly is part of a guest list that also includes Seth Rogen and Macklemore. Rogen appears for a remote interview, while Macklemore delivers a performance with Windser.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of first-look photos:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1562 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) play “Auto-Tune Up” on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1562 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Seth Rogen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
