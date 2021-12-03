in TV News

Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson To Appear For Interview On December 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Miley Will Also Perform

NBC confirms next Thursday’s “Fallon” lineup.

Miley on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

NBC recently announced that Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson would be co-hosting the upcoming “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on December 31.

Ahead of the celebration, Cyrus and Davidson will appear together on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the entertainers for the December 9 edition of the daytime talk show. Both are set as interview guests; Cyrus will also deliver the show-closing musical performance.

The episode will also feature an appearance by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Complete listings follow:

Friday, December 3: Guests include Tyler Perry, Michael Bublé and musical guest CKay. Show #1564

Monday, December 6: Guests include Jonah Hill, Tig Notaro and musical guest Dan + Shay. Show #1565

Tuesday, December 7: Guests include Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Thune and musical guest Wizkid. Show #1566

Wednesday, December 8: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Úrsula Corberó and stand-up comedian Raanan Hershberg. Show #1567

Thursday, December 9: Guests include Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and musical guest Miley Cyrus. Show #1568

Friday, December 10: Guests include Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith and musical guest Rick Ross Ft. Jazmine Sullivan. Show #1569

