in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Earns 5th Week As #1 Song In America, “Oh My God” Makes Top 5; Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Rises

Adele is back atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Adele - Easy On Me | Video screen | Columbia Records

As Adele’s new “30” debuts atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, lead single “Easy On Me” returns to #1 on the Hot 100 songs chart.

Up one place from last week, the global hit secures a fifth overall week as the #1 song in America. The song concurrently claims #1 in the three metric categories — streaming, sales, and radio — that define placement on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Grammy-winning artist also has another song in this week’s Top 5, as “Oh My God” debuts at #5 on the chart. “Oh My God” is launching as the next radio single from “30.”

The two Adele songs bookend a Top 5 that includes The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” at #2 (+1), Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” at #3 (-2), and Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” at #4 (=).

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Glass Animals’ enduring “Heat Waves” rises one spot to a new high of #7.

adeleeasy on meglass animalsheat wavesoh my god

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele’s “Oh My God” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio; Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Top 50