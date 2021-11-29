Adele’s “Oh My God” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

As her previous single “Easy On Me” reigns over the format’s airplay chart, Adele’s new “Oh My God” is quickly winning support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 41 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Oh My God” ranks as the Hot AC format’s most added song.

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” a new playlist selection for 18 stations, takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Glass Animals’ enduring “Heat Waves” takes third place with 12 pickups, while an add count of 9 slots Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” in fourth. Each added by 8 stations, LANY’s “ex i never had” and Neiked, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” tie for fifth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town” (6 adds, 7th-most), Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” (5 adds, 8th-most, tie), Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” (5 adds, 8th-most, tie), Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” (5 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)” (5 adds, 8th-most, tie).