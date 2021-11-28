Adele’s “Oh My God” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio; Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Top 50

In conjunction with the release of her new album “30” and ahead of the song’s official impact, Adele’s “Oh My God” debuts on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #51, “Oh My God” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The new “30” single received 1,302 spins during the November 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by a healthy 1,008.

— Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” meanwhile make moves just below the chart. The two songs both enter the Top 50 this week.

Played 521 times during the tracking period (+261), “Ghost Town” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #52 last week.

“All Too Well” meanwhile rockets twenty-one places to #50, courtesy of its 226 spins (+138).