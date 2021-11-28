in TV News

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Edition Of MTV Unplugged Confirmed For December 16 Broadcast Date

The special will air at 9PM ET on MTV.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performing for MTV Unplugged | Official Press Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty for MTV | Courtesy of MTV Communications

CBS’ “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will not, in fact, be the last time a ViacomCBS network airs a performance special involving the iconic artists.

MTV just announced that “MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” will make its MTV premiere at 9PM ET on Thursday, December 16.

The special was filmed earlier this year in front of an intimate New York audience. It follows the aforementioned “One Last Time” and precedes the upcoming “The Lady And The Legend” Paramount+ documentary, set for 2022, as one of three ViacomCBS specials involving the “Love For Sale” collaborators.

Gaga and Bennett just received multiple Grammy nominations for their new collaboration, including Album and Record of the Year.

GrammysLady Gagalove for salemtvmtv unpluggedtony bennett

