in Music News

Blxst, Ty Dolla Sign & Tyga’s “Chosen” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Chosen” reaches #1 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Chosen video screen | Red Bull Records

Blxst’s hit single “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Chosen” seizes the throne from Drake’s “Girls Want Girls (featuring Lil Baby).”

“Chosen” received ~6,105 spins during the November 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 453 spins.

“Girls Want Girls” falls to #2 on this week’s chart, while Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” spends another week in the #3 position. Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” ascends one spot to #4, and Chloe’s “Have Mercy” rises a spot to #5 on the listing.

blxstcapella greychloechosendoja catDrakelil babyty dolla $igntyga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

American Music Awards Renditions Of BTS’ “Butter,” Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Make Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Zac Brown Band’s “Same Boat” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart