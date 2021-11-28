Blxst, Ty Dolla Sign & Tyga’s “Chosen” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Blxst’s hit single “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Chosen” seizes the throne from Drake’s “Girls Want Girls (featuring Lil Baby).”
“Chosen” received ~6,105 spins during the November 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 453 spins.
“Girls Want Girls” falls to #2 on this week’s chart, while Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” spends another week in the #3 position. Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” ascends one spot to #4, and Chloe’s “Have Mercy” rises a spot to #5 on the listing.
