Nicholas Braun Scheduled To Appear On December 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As season three of “Succession” continues, news comes that star Nicholas Braun will make a noteworthy late-night television appearance.

Braun, who plays Cousin Greg on the Emmy-winning HBO drama, will be an interview guest on the December 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

That night’s episode will additionally feature a chat with Seth Rogen, as well as a performance by Macklemore and Windser.

Who else will be appearing on NBC’s flagship talk show in the next week? Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, November 24: Guests include Julie Bowen, Keke Palmer and musical guest Zoe Wees. Show #1558

Thursday, November 25: Guests include Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, Sebastian Maniscalco, and musical guest Jenny Lewis. Show #1559

Friday, November 26: Guests include Taylor Swift, Colin Quinn and stand-up comedian Jared Freid. OAD 11/11/21

Monday, November 29: Guests include Alessia Cara and musical guest Pistol Annies. Show #1560

Tuesday, November 30: Guests include Rita Moreno and stand-up comedian Dusty Slay. Show #1561

Wednesday, December 1: Guests include Seth Rogen, Nicholas Braun and musical guest Macklemore Ft. Windser. Show #1562