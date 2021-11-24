in TV News

BTS Members Chat, Perform On Tuesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The world’s biggest group appears on “Corden.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, November 23, 2021, with guests Aisling Bea, Nicholas Hoult, and BTS. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Superstar group BTS makes an appearance on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The seven BTS members appear for both an in-studio interview and performance on the episode, which also features a discussion with Aisling Bea and Nicholas Hoult.

BTS’ latest “Corden” appearance comes amid a momentous week for the group. In the past few days, the group took home multiple trophies (including Artist of the Year) at the American Music Awards and received a second Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. In the coming days, the group will play a series of shows in Los Angeles.

Tuesday’s “Corden” began airing at 12:35AM ET on CBS — and will air at the same time in the west. Videos and photos follow:

