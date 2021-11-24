Jared Leto Appears, Answers “Burning Questions” On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

In celebration of release day for “House Of Gucci,” star Jared Leto appears on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actor, who plays Paolo Gucci in the new film, joins host Ellen DeGeneres for an in-studio chat. Leto naturally talks about the new film, while also sharing a story about getting fired from a movie theater for selling marijuana.

Not simply there for a traditional talk show interview, Leto also joins Ellen for a new edition of “Burning Questions.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the official broadcast, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” team shared a pair of sneak peek videos: