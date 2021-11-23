in TV News

Lady Gaga Appears On Tuesday’s Edition Of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Gaga appears for an in-studio interview, then performs with Tony Bennett.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lady Gaga during Tuesday's November 23, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Earlier Tuesday, Lady Gaga received multiple Grammy Award nominations for her “Love For Sale” collaboration with Tony Bennett. On the heels of the news, the entertainment superstar appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Gaga, whose new film “House Of Gucci” launches this week, joins Colbert for an in-studio interview. Later, she delivers a special performance with the aforementioned Tony Bennett.

She and Bennett will also be performing as part of the “One Night Only” special, airing on CBS this Sunday, November 28.

As for “Colbert,” the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the airing, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lady Gaga during Tuesday’s November 23, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

