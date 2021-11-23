Lady Gaga Appears On Tuesday’s Edition Of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Earlier Tuesday, Lady Gaga received multiple Grammy Award nominations for her “Love For Sale” collaboration with Tony Bennett. On the heels of the news, the entertainment superstar appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Gaga, whose new film “House Of Gucci” launches this week, joins Colbert for an in-studio interview. Later, she delivers a special performance with the aforementioned Tony Bennett.

She and Bennett will also be performing as part of the “One Night Only” special, airing on CBS this Sunday, November 28.

As for “Colbert,” the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the airing, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping: