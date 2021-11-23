Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

In addition to leading this week’s hot adult contemporary add board, Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The “Red (Taylor’s Version)” single earned playlist pickups from another 31 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town,” which won support from 28 stations, takes second on the Mediabase pop add board.

ACRAZE’s “Do It To It (featuring Cherish)” lands in third with 23 pickups, while an add count of 20 position Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Smokin Out The Window” in fourth.

With 15 adds each, Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame” and Pitbull’s “I Feel Good (featuring Anthony Watts & DJWS)” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Adele’s “Oh My God” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), Alya’s “Pleasure Is Mine” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), 88rising & BIBI’s “The Weekend” (9 adds, 9th-most), LISA’s “MONEY” (8 dds, 10th-most, tie), GIVEON’s “For Tonight” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie).