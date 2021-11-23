in TV News

First Look: Darren Criss, Kane Brown, Alessia Cara Perform During “A Home For The Holidays” Special

The special will air on Sunday, December 5.

CBS presents the 23RD ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVE, featuring uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raising awareness of this important social issue, to be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 5 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Darren Criss. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The holiday season is just about here, which means one of CBS’ long-running seasonal specials will soon hit the airwaves.

“The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove” will air on Sunday, December 5. Featuring noteworthy musical performances and uplifting stories, the raises awareness about adopting children from foster care.

This year’s performer bill includes Justin Bieber, Darren Criss, Kane Brown, and Alessia Cara. Brown will also introduce the Rodriguez family, whose live adoption of Marjorie will be featured on the special.

Ahead of the broadcast, CBS shared first-look photos of the Criss, Brown, and Cara performances. Photos of the Bieber performance were not available at press time.

a home for the holidays

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

