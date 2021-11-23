First Look: Darren Criss, Kane Brown, Alessia Cara Perform During “A Home For The Holidays” Special

The holiday season is just about here, which means one of CBS’ long-running seasonal specials will soon hit the airwaves.

“The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove” will air on Sunday, December 5. Featuring noteworthy musical performances and uplifting stories, the raises awareness about adopting children from foster care.

This year’s performer bill includes Justin Bieber, Darren Criss, Kane Brown, and Alessia Cara. Brown will also introduce the Rodriguez family, whose live adoption of Marjorie will be featured on the special.

Ahead of the broadcast, CBS shared first-look photos of the Criss, Brown, and Cara performances. Photos of the Bieber performance were not available at press time.