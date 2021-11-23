First Look: Mastodon Performs On Tuesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1227 -- Pictured: (l-r) Brent Hinds, Brann Dailor, Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher of musical guest Mastodon perform on November 23, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Tuesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” concludes with a dose of metal.
Mastodon takes the stage late in Tuesday’s broadcast, delivering a musical performance in support of recently released album “Hushed and Grim.” The performance also coincides with the band’s tour.
Prior to the performance, host Seth Meyers welcomes Lin-Manuel Miranda and his former “SNL” castmate Rachel Dratch for interviews.
The episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC, and the Mastodon performance should start at around 1:25AM. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
