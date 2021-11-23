in TV News

First Look: Mastodon Performs On Tuesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The metal band takes the stage on Tuesday’s “Late Night” episode.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1227 -- Pictured: (l-r) Brent Hinds, Brann Dailor, Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher of musical guest Mastodon perform on November 23, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Tuesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” concludes with a dose of metal.

Mastodon takes the stage late in Tuesday’s broadcast, delivering a musical performance in support of recently released album “Hushed and Grim.” The performance also coincides with the band’s tour.

Prior to the performance, host Seth Meyers welcomes Lin-Manuel Miranda and his former “SNL” castmate Rachel Dratch for interviews.

The episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC, and the Mastodon performance should start at around 1:25AM. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1227 — Pictured: (l-r) Director Lin-Manuel Miranda during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1227 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Dratch during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1227 — Pictured: Brann Dailor of musical guest Mastodon performs on November 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1227 — Pictured: (l-r) Brent Hinds, Brann Dailor, Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher of musical guest Mastodon perform on November 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1227 — Pictured: (l-r) Brent Hinds, Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher of musical guest Mastodon perform on November 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1227 — Pictured: (l-r) Brent Hinds and Troy Sanders of musical guest Mastodon perform on November 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1227 — Pictured: (l-r) Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher of musical guest Mastodon performs on November 23, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

