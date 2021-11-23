Early Look: Hailee Steinfeld, Liza Koshy Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On the eve of premiere day for new Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” star Hailee Steinfeld makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress and singer appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of the episode. Steinfeld also joins host Jimmy Fallon for a new edition of the “Singing Whisper Challenge.”

In addition to Hailee Steinfeld, Fallon welcomes Liza Koshy into the studio for an interview. The episode also features a performance by Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: