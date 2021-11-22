in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio; LISA’s “MONEY,” ACRAZE’s “Do It To It,” 88rising & BIBI’s “The Weekend” Top 50

“Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” debuts on the pop chart.

The mainstream radio focus track from Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” earns a spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #46, “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” enters this week’s Top 40 at #39. The track received 1,020 spins during the November 14-20 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 292.

— As “Message In A Bottle” hits the Top 40, three songs make moves just below the chart. LISA’s “MONEY,” ACRAZE’s “Do It To It (featuring Cherish)” and 88rising & BIBI’s “The Weekend” all reach the Top 50.

Played 708 times during the tracking period (+371), “MONEY” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #51 last week.

“Do It To It” enjoys a seven-place rise to #46. The dance radio crossover received 634 tracking period plays (+416).

Up two places, “The Weekend” earns #50 with 374 spins (+116).

