“Outer Banks” Star Madelyn Cline Looks Great On Red Carpet At American Music Awards

Sunday’s American Music Awards ceremony played host to a number of high-profile celebrities.

That list includes Madelyn Cline, one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s sensation “Outer Banks.”

Cline looked characteristically breathtaking on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in California. She would later present an award during the ceremony.

Hosted by Cardi B, the three-hour broadcast featured numerous high-profile performances. It also featured a variety of award reveals, leading up to the coveted Artist of the Year trophy.

In conjunction with the ceremony, broadcaster ABC shared some photos from Cline’s time on the red carpet. Those photos follow: