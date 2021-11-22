in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Debuts With Over 1.2 Million Global Units

“Red” crossed the million global unit mark in its first week, becoming Swift’s tenth consecutive album to score a seven-figure opening.

For the tenth consecutive time, a Taylor Swift album has moved over 1 million global units in its first week.

Republic Records reports that “Red (Taylor’s Version),” the new version of her 2012 critically acclaimed “Red,” debuted with over 1.2 million equivalent album units during the November 12-18 tracking period. In addition to album sales, the figure accounts for units from track sales and streams.

The album enjoyed a particularly strong start in the United States, amassing 369K in first-week sales and 605K in total first-week consumption.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” follows “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” as the second phase of Swift’s effort to re-record her first six albums (and, in the process, secure ownership of the associated masters).

The album includes “Taylor’s Version” of fan favorite ballad “All Too Well,” as well as an eagerly anticipated 10-minute version of the acclaimed song. The song generated enough opening week activity to earn to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

