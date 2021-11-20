in Music News, New Music

TWICE’s “SCIENTIST” Arrives At #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

“SCIENTIST” launched in conjunction with the group’s new album.

TWICE’s new album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” made waves around this world this past week, and release-week focus track “SCIENTIST” fared particularly well on YouTube.

The music video for the new song amassed 25.5 million global views during the November 12-18 tracking period. The impressive count slots “SCIENTIST” at #4 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“SCIENTIST” also starts at #4 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total views across all eligible uploads. The TWICE song garnered 40.0 million such views during the tracking period.

Powered by “SCIENTIST,” buzz over the new album, and general interest in TWICE’s music, the group rockets twenty-nine places to #14 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.

