Adele’s “30” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

One of the most eagerly anticipated albums in years launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and it unsurprisingly soared up the US iTunes album sales chart.

Indeed, Adele’s “30” holds #1 on the all-genre listing as of press time at 12:25AM ET.

“30” seized the throne from Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which spent the past week in the pinnacle position. The Swift album notably posted the year’s best single-week sales total, a mark “30” will be aiming to top by the conclusion of the November 19-25 tracking period.

Not simply a surefire force on the sales front, “30” is expected to post major numbers on streaming platforms. It should rank as a dominant #1 on next week’s overall Billboard 200 album consumption chart.