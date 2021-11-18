in TV News

Season 30 Contestants Will Dance To BTS’ “Dynamite” On “Dancing With Stars” Season Finale

The pros will dance to Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me.”

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Semi-Finals" - The penultimate episode will feature this seasonÕs six remaining couples battling it out in two rounds of dances for a spot in the finale, as they also face a double elimination live, MONDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) DANCING WITH THE STARS

Although only four couples remain in the actual competition, all season thirty contestants will return for this coming Monday’s “Dancing With The Stars” season finale.

According to ABC, the season thirty celebrities will reunite to perform BTS’ megahit “Dynamite” in an opening number choreographed by Tessandra Chavez. This season’s pros will also join forces for a performance — in their case, they will dance to Def Leppard’s classic “Pour Some Sugar On Me.”

Other highlights for the two-hour, November 22 broadcast include performances by Melanie C (“2 Become 1”) and Jimmie Allen (“Good Times Roll”)>

As for the remaining couples, the dance selections are as follows:
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: “I Love It” (Tango-Cha Cha fusion) and “Born This Way” (freestyle)
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: “September” (Cha Cha-Foxtrot fusion) and “Lose Control”/”Bounce” medley (freestyle)
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: “Free Your Mind” (Paso Doble-Cha Cha fusion) and “Beethoven’s Fifth”/”Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” medley (freestyle)
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: “Never Tear Us Apart (Bishop Briggs version)” (Viennese Waltz-Paso Doble fusion) and “A Sky Full Of Stars” (freestyle)

