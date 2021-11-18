Billie Eilish Confirmed For “Saturday Night Live” Double Duty On December 11; Paul Rudd & Charli XCX Set For December 18

Only three new installments of “Saturday Night Live” will air before we wave goodbye to 2021.

As previously reported, the first of those episodes will air on November 20. Simu Liu will appear as host, while Saweetie will perform as musical guest.

“SNL” will then take two weeks off, before airing a new installment on December 11. That night’s episode will feature Billie Eilish pulling “double duty” as both host and musical guest.

The final episode of the year will then air on December 18, with Paul Rudd appearing as host and Charli XCX taking the stage as musical guest.

After the aforementioned three episodes air, “SNL” will be nine broadcasts into its 47th season.