ENHYPEN, Alessia Cara, Darren Criss & Adam Lambert, Kristin Chenoweth, Lang Lang, Benson Boone Announced As “Kelly Clarkson Show” Performers

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” just announced a wave of noteworthy musical performers.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” just revealed listings for the episodes airing between November 22-December 3, and several will feature compelling musical performers.

According to the listings, ENHYPEN will perform on the November 23 edition of the daytime talk show.

Alessia Cara will perform on the November 24 broadcast, while Adam Lambert and Darren Criss are listed as performers for November 30. Kristin Chenoweth (December 1), Lang Lang (December 2), and Benson Boone (December 3) are also set to play “Kelly.”

Due to Thanksgiving, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will not air originals on November 24 and 25. The November 22 and 29 episodes do not (at least not yet) have a guest performer confirmed, but the episodes will still feature the daily Kelly-Oke performance.

— As previously announced, Mana will be performing on the November 18 episode.

