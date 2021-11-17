Gracie Abrams Delivers Stellar Performance Of “Feels Like” On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (Watch Now)

Last fall, Gracie Abrams performed her single “Friend” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

This Tuesday, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter returned to the show for another stellar performance.

Abrams performed “Feels Like,” a focus track from her just-released project “This Is What It Feels Like.”

The epitome of an organic progression, the twelve-track project features Abrams exploring new sounds and concepts while maintaining the instantly recognizable, infinitely engaging artistic aesthetic that has yielded such immense fan passion.

Following the performance, Abrams shared the full video on her official YouTube/Vevo channel. “Kimmel” broadcaster ABC, meanwhile, issued a pair of photos to the press.