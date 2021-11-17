in TV News

Gracie Abrams Delivers Stellar Performance Of “Feels Like” On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (Watch Now)

Abrams supported her new project with a “Kimmel” performance.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, November 15 included Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog"), Wilmer Valderrama ("Encanto"), Kevin Garnett, and musical guest Gracie Abrams.

Last fall, Gracie Abrams performed her single “Friend” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

This Tuesday, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter returned to the show for another stellar performance.

Abrams performed “Feels Like,” a focus track from her just-released project “This Is What It Feels Like.”

The epitome of an organic progression, the twelve-track project features Abrams exploring new sounds and concepts while maintaining the instantly recognizable, infinitely engaging artistic aesthetic that has yielded such immense fan passion.

Following the performance, Abrams shared the full video on her official YouTube/Vevo channel. “Kimmel” broadcaster ABC, meanwhile, issued a pair of photos to the press.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

