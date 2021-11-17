Latto Performs, Benedict Cumberbatch & David Arquette Chat On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1225 -- Pictured: Musical guest LATTO performs on November 17, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features music from Latto.
The hip-hop star closes the episode with an eagerly anticipated in-studio musical performance.
Prior to the performance, host Seth Meyers welcomes Benedict Cumberbatch and David Arquette for interviews. The former appears via video chat, while Arquette makes an in-studio appearance on the broadcast.
Filmed in advance, the episode will start at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. The Latto performance should start at around 1:25AM.
Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
