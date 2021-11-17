in TV News

Latto Performs, Benedict Cumberbatch & David Arquette Chat On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Latto takes the stage on Wednesday’s “Late Night.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1225 -- Pictured: Musical guest LATTO performs on November 17, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features music from Latto.

The hip-hop star closes the episode with an eagerly anticipated in-studio musical performance.

Prior to the performance, host Seth Meyers welcomes Benedict Cumberbatch and David Arquette for interviews. The former appears via video chat, while Arquette makes an in-studio appearance on the broadcast.

Filmed in advance, the episode will start at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. The Latto performance should start at around 1:25AM.

Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1225 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor David Arquette during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 17, 2021 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1224 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Host Seth Meyers talks with actor Benedict Cumberbatch on November 17, 2021 — (Photo by: NBC)

