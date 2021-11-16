Kane Brown, Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Darren Criss Confirmed As Performers For 2021 “A Home For The Holidays” Special

With the holiday season approaching, CBS is readying the 2021 edition of its annual “A Home For The Holidays” special.

Fully titled “23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove,” the heartwarming special will showcase inspirational stories of children being adopted from foster care. Filmed at The Grove in Los Angeles, the special will additionally feature performances by Kane Brown, Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, and Darren Criss.

Brown will additionally introduce The Rodriguez family as part of a special live adoption segment.

The broadcast will air on CBS at 9:30PM ET on Sunday, December 5. Along with The Rodriguez family, the broadcast will introduce viewers to The Healy Family, The Polk Family, and The Ambrose Family, all of whom have touching stories to tell.