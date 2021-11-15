in TV News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, “Make You Feel My Love” Makes Top 10 After “One Night Only”

The Adele special aired Sunday night.

CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday night’s “Adele: One Night Only” concert special unsurprisingly yielded sales gains for the iconic artist.

Her recently released single “Easy On Me,” notably, returned to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It remains atop the chart as of press time at 11:35PM ET.

Adele’s version of “Make You Feel My Love” also posted big gains, vaulting to #10 on the chart after Sunday’s performance. “Skyfall” is up to #19 on the chart, while “When We Were Young” (#28), “Someone Like You” (#30), and “Rolling In The Deep” (#32) are also in the Top 40.

The CBS concert special, which preceded the November 19 release of her new album “30,” also included an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

adeleadele one night only cbseasy on memake you feel my love

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; MONSTA X’s “One Day” Joins Top 30

Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On,” Anitta & Saweetie’s “Faking Love,” Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” Top 50