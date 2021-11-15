Adele’s “Easy On Me” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, “Make You Feel My Love” Makes Top 10 After “One Night Only”

Sunday night’s “Adele: One Night Only” concert special unsurprisingly yielded sales gains for the iconic artist.

Her recently released single “Easy On Me,” notably, returned to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It remains atop the chart as of press time at 11:35PM ET.

Adele’s version of “Make You Feel My Love” also posted big gains, vaulting to #10 on the chart after Sunday’s performance. “Skyfall” is up to #19 on the chart, while “When We Were Young” (#28), “Someone Like You” (#30), and “Rolling In The Deep” (#32) are also in the Top 40.

The CBS concert special, which preceded the November 19 release of her new album “30,” also included an interview with Oprah Winfrey.