Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; MONSTA X’s “One Day” Joins Top 30

“Moth To A Flame” and “One Day” rise on the pop chart.

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame” crosses another check point on the Mediabase pop radio chart, officially moving into this week’s Top 25.

Up three places from last week’s position, the collaboration earns #25 on the new chart. “Moth To A Flame” received 2,375 spins during the November 7-13 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 486 spins.

— As “Moth To A Flame” hits the Top 25, MONSTA X’s “One Day” moves into the Top 30.

“ONE DAY,” which posted a tracking period play count of 1,659 (+155), ascends two spots to a new high of #30 on this week’s pop chart.

