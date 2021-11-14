The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Earns 6th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Although The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” cedes its throne at pop radio, it remains the biggest hit at hot adult contemporary.
Played 6,300 times during the November 7-13 tracking period, “STAY” earns a sixth consecutive week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 100, while keeping “STAY” ahead of the competition.
Up one spot, Adele’s “Easy On Me” earns #2 this week. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” slides one place to #3, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” holds at #4. Dua Lipa’s enduring smash “Levitating” also stays in place this week, securing another week at #5.
