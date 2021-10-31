in Music News

MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” Celebrates 5th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Beggin'” continues its run as alternative radio’s biggest song.

Maneskin - Chosen Cover | Sony Music Italy

Måneskin’s cover of “Beggin'” unsurprisingly retains the throne at alternative radio.

Played ~2,856 times during the October 24-30 tracking period, “Beggin'” enjoys a fifth consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week loss of 14 plays, but it keeps “Beggin'” distantly ahead of the competition.

Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked” holds at #2 with ~2,240 plays (-82).

Vance Joy’s “Missing Piece” stays at #3, as twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” stays in the #4 spot. Up four places, The Lumineers’ “BRIGHTSIDE” reaches a new peak of #5 on this week’s chart.

beggin'imagine dragonsmaneskinthe lumineerstwenty one pilotsvance joy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

