MANESKIN’s “Beggin'” Celebrates 5th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Måneskin’s cover of “Beggin'” unsurprisingly retains the throne at alternative radio.
Played ~2,856 times during the October 24-30 tracking period, “Beggin'” enjoys a fifth consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week loss of 14 plays, but it keeps “Beggin'” distantly ahead of the competition.
Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked” holds at #2 with ~2,240 plays (-82).
Vance Joy’s “Missing Piece” stays at #3, as twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” stays in the #4 spot. Up four places, The Lumineers’ “BRIGHTSIDE” reaches a new peak of #5 on this week’s chart.
