Tessa Thompson, Mark Rober and MrBeast, Matthew Stafford, “Red Notice” Stars Confirmed As “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guests

ABC just confirmed a handful of noteworthy guests for this coming week’s string of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes.

Tessa Thompson will appear as the lead interview guest on the November 1 episode. The broadcast will also feature a chat with Mark Rober and MrBeast, and a performance by Lainey Wilson.

The November 2 “Kimmel” broadcast will feature the iconic Tom Hanks as its lead interview guest. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will also drop by for a chat.

“Red Notice” stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds will appear on the November 3 “Kimmel.”

The November 4 episode, the week’s last original, will feature Serena Williams as an interview guest and J Balvin as musical performer.

All listings are subject to change.