in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Ed Sheeran’s “=” Unsurprisingly Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Ed Sheeran album flies to #1 on iTunes.

Ed Sheeran - = cover, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran’s “=” launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and it unsurprisingly rocketed up the US iTunes album sales chart.

The album quickly hit #1 on the all-genre listing, and it retains the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:15AM ET.

Sean Feucht’s “Let Us Worship America” currently occupies the #2 position, while Elton John’s “The Lockdown Sessions” sits at #3.

Mastodon’s “Hushed and Grim” (#4) and Brandi Carlile’s “In These Silent Days” (#5) complete the Top 5.

iTunes is only one factor, and its impact on the overall Billboard 200 chart has grown smaller amid the decline of sales and rise of streaming. In this case, however, it is hard to imagine anything but Sheeran’s album reigning as the biggest release in America (and other key worldwide markets).

=ed sheeran

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Thomasin McKenzie Appears On Thursday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”