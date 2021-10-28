First Look: Thomasin McKenzie Appears On Thursday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Thomasin McKenzie during Thursday's October 28, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Thursday marks the eve of release day for new film “Last Night In Soho.” In support and celebration of the occasion, Thomasin McKenzie makes a high-profile television appearance.
In what represents her first-ever late-night talk show interview, the actress appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Thursday’s “Colbert” additionally features an appearance by John Leguizamo.
The episode, which was filmed in advance, will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the broadcast, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping:
cbsstephen colbertthe late showthomasin mckenzie
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…