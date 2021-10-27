in TV News

Walker Hayes Delivers Performance On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Pre-Air Look)

Walker Hayes takes the stage on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1539 -- Pictured: Musical guest Walker Hayes performs on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Over the past several months, Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” has emerged as one of the biggest songs in music. Along with posting big sales and streaming numbers, the song has attracted ample interest at multiple radio formats.

Riding a career high in momentum, Hayes aims to keep the buzz going with a performance on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance closes an episode that also features a remote chat with Elton John and an in-person interview with Ava DuVernay.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, with Hayes’ performance likely starting at around 12:25AM. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1539 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Elton John during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1539 — Pictured: Musical guest Walker Hayes performs on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1539 — Pictured: Musical guest Walker Hayes performs on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1539 — Pictured: Musical guest Walker Hayes performs on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1539 — Pictured: Musical guest Walker Hayes performs on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1539 — Pictured: (l-r) Filmmaker Ava DuVernay during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcthe tonight showwalker hayes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kristen Stewart Scheduled For November 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

Lucy Hale Confirmed For Appearance On November 10 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode