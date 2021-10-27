Walker Hayes Delivers Performance On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Pre-Air Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1539 -- Pictured: Musical guest Walker Hayes performs on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
Over the past several months, Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” has emerged as one of the biggest songs in music. Along with posting big sales and streaming numbers, the song has attracted ample interest at multiple radio formats.
Riding a career high in momentum, Hayes aims to keep the buzz going with a performance on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The performance closes an episode that also features a remote chat with Elton John and an in-person interview with Ava DuVernay.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, with Hayes’ performance likely starting at around 12:25AM. First-look photos follow:
