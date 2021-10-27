in TV News

Lucy Hale Confirmed For Appearance On November 10 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode

The “Ragdoll” star will appear on the November 10 “Live.”

Lucy Hale as DC Lake Edmunds - Ragdoll _ Season 1, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Luke Varley/AMC

One day before “Ragdoll” launches on AMC+, star Lucy Hale will make a noteworthy daytime television appearance.

According to official listings, the actress will appear on the November 10 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” As of press time, Hale is the only guest listed for the episode.

Hale stars alongside Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Thalissa Teixeira in “Ragdoll,” a suspense thriller from the producers of acclaimed AMC/BBC America series “Killing Eve.”

All “Live” listings are subject to change; Headline Planet will provide an update if Hale’s appearance date is moved.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

