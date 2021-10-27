Lucy Hale Confirmed For Appearance On November 10 “Live With Kelly & Ryan” Episode

One day before “Ragdoll” launches on AMC+, star Lucy Hale will make a noteworthy daytime television appearance.
According to official listings, the actress will appear on the November 10 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” As of press time, Hale is the only guest listed for the episode.
Hale stars alongside Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Thalissa Teixeira in “Ragdoll,” a suspense thriller from the producers of acclaimed AMC/BBC America series “Killing Eve.”
All “Live” listings are subject to change; Headline Planet will provide an update if Hale’s appearance date is moved.
