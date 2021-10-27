Kristen Stewart Scheduled For November 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

Kristen Stewart’s promotional effort for “Spencer” will include an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, the actress will appear on the November 3 edition of “Fallon.” The episode will also feature stand-up from Joyelle Nicole Johnson; an additional interview guest may be announced at a later date.
“Spencer” officially launches on November 5.
Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Wednesday, October 27: Guests include Elton John, Ava DuVernay and musical guest Walker Hayes. Show #1539
Thursday, October 28: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Matthias Schweighöfer and musical guest Skepta. Show #1540
Friday, October 29: Guests include Idris Elba, Keri Russell and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Show #1541
Monday, November 1: Guests include Kumail Nanjiani, Liza Koshy and musical guest Blxst Ft. Ty Dolla $ign. Show #1542
Tuesday, November 2: Guests include Kieran Culkin, Fred Armisen and musical guest Lucy Dacus. Show #1543
Wednesday, November 3: Guests include Kristen Stewart and stand-up comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Show #1544
