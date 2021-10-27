in TV News

Kristen Stewart Scheduled For November 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

The actress will support “Spencer” on “Fallon.”

Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 2, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Kristen Stewart’s promotional effort for “Spencer” will include an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the actress will appear on the November 3 edition of “Fallon.” The episode will also feature stand-up from Joyelle Nicole Johnson; an additional interview guest may be announced at a later date.

“Spencer” officially launches on November 5.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, October 27: Guests include Elton John, Ava DuVernay and musical guest Walker Hayes. Show #1539

Thursday, October 28: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Matthias Schweighöfer and musical guest Skepta. Show #1540

Friday, October 29: Guests include Idris Elba, Keri Russell and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Show #1541

Monday, November 1: Guests include Kumail Nanjiani, Liza Koshy and musical guest Blxst Ft. Ty Dolla $ign. Show #1542

Tuesday, November 2: Guests include Kieran Culkin, Fred Armisen and musical guest Lucy Dacus. Show #1543

Wednesday, November 3: Guests include Kristen Stewart and stand-up comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Show #1544

