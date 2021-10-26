NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G’s “Better Days” is one of the buzziest songs in music, and pop radio stations are taking notice.

Picked up by 87 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, the track ranks as the format’s most added song.

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame” takes second place on the add board. The high-profile collaboration landed at 54 stations.

Pitbull’s “I Feel Good (featuring Anthony Watts & DJWS)” follows in third with 34 pickups, while an add count of 30 slots WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s The Anxiety single “Meet Me At Our Spot” in fourth.

Credited with 21 adds, Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” (20 adds, 6th-most), bbno$’s “edamame (featuring Rich Brian)” (15 adds, 7th-most), Anitta’s “Faking Love (featuring Saweetie)” (14 adds, 8th-most), Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and GIVEON’s “For Tonight” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).