First Look: MANESKIN Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Italian rock band Måneskin, which has enjoyed a banner 2021, has another milestone career moment Tuesday night. The band plays Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Not simply Måneskin’s first “Fallon” appearance, the gig marks the band’s inaugural US television performance.

Måneskin naturally performs “Beggin'” during the broadcast. A massive chart hit around the world, “Beggin'” is currently #1 at US alternative radio and in the Top 5 at the US pop format.

Prior to the Måneskin performance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” features appearances by Drew Barrymore and Mo Rocca. The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, but first-look photos follow: