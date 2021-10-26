in TV News

Anya Taylor-Joy Takes Part In Interview On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

The Golden Globe-winning actress appears on Tuesday’s “Ellen.”

Anya Taylor-Joy on 10/26/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

After appearing on Monday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden,” Anya Taylor-Joy heads to daytime television Tuesday.

The “Last Night In Soho” actress makes an in-studio appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actress, whose last “Ellen” appearance was of the remote variety, reflects on her policy of doing something ridiculous after doing something frightening. She specifically highlights the Jell-O wrestling experience she had after attending this past year’s Emmy Awards ceremony.

The full interview (and episode) will air later Tuesday, but a sneak peek video and photos already follow:

