Olivia Rodrigo Scheduled For Interview, Performance On October 26 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The artist behind one of the year’s biggest albums — and some of its hit biggest songs — is set for an upcoming appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Olivia Rodrigo, that artist, will appear on the October 26 edition of the ABC talk show. Per official listings, she will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the episode.

The October 26 “Kimmel” will also feature an interview with Jeremy Renner.

Other upcoming “Kimmel” guests include Penn Badgley (October 25), Rüfüs Du Sol (October 27), Regina King (October 28), and The Kid LAROI (October 28). Complete listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 25

1. Tracy Morgan (“The Last O.G.”) 2. Penn Badgley (“You”) 3. Musical Guest Billy Strings

Tuesday, Oct. 26

1. Jeremy Renner (“The Mayor of Kingstown”) 2. Olivia Rodrigo (“Sour”) 3. Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo

Wednesday, Oct. 27

1. Dan Levy (“Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek”) 2. Musical Guest Rüfüs Du Sol

Thursday, Oct. 28

1. Regina King (“The Harder They Fall”) 2. Lenny Clarke (“Halloween Kills”) 3. Musical Guest The Kid Laroi

Friday, Oct. 29

TBC