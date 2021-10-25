in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday,” January Jane’s “I Can’t Go For That,” Noah Kahan & Joy Oladokun’s “Someone Like You” Tie For Most Added At Hot AC Radio

There is a three-way tie on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

twenty one pilots - Saturday video screen | Fueled By Ramen

In a decidedly unusual occurrence, three songs share this week’s most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday,” January Jane’s take on the Hall & Oates classic “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” and Noah Kahan’s “Someone Like You (featuring Joy Oladokun)” each landed at Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 8 stations, Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” takes fourth on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

With 5 adds each, Andy Grammer’s “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me,” JAX’s “Like My Father,” Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” and OneRepublic’s “Someday” tie for fifth on this week’s add board.

Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” grabs ninth place with 4 new pickups. Each added by 3 stations, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe,” John Mayer’s “Wild Blue,” Kacey Musgraves’ “justified,” Max & Ali Gatie’s “Butterflies,” Troye Sivan’s “Angel Baby,” and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” follow in a tie for tenth.

