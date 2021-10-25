Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Ranks As Dominant #1 Song In America

The weekly Billboard Hot 100 reveal sometimes includes a surprising number one. This is not one of those cases.

In the epitome of a predictable outcome, “Easy On Me” soars sixty-seven places to #1 on this week’s listing.

“Easy On Me” becomes the #1 song in America thanks to massive streaming, sales, and radio performance during its first full week of activity. In a testament to the significant early interest, last week’s #68 position only accounted for the song’s first five hours in the market. In another testament to the significant early interest, “Easy On Me” received more than double the activity points of this week’s #2 song.

“Easy On Me,” the fifth Hot 100 number one in Adele’s career, replaces Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” atop the chart; that song falls to #3 this week. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” remains in the #2 spot.

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” each fall one place, respectively landing at #4 and #5.